One Teen Dead, Two Injured In Red River County Crash

One teen was killed and two others injured at about 3 Monday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on FM114 in Red River County about 4 miles east of Clarksville. State troopers say the vehicle driven by 17-year-old Alexzandra Goodwin of Clarksville for some reason ran off the road and overturned, ejecting 18-year-old Harley Goodwin of Avery. She died of her injuries. Alexzandra and 19-year-old Lindsay Hines of Clarksvile were hospitalized.

DPS MVA Report

Number of involved vehicles: 1 Number of Injured: 2 Number of fatalities: 1

Date and Time: 5/09/2022 3:00 p.m.

County and Location: Red River. FM 114 approximately 4 miles east of Clarksville

Posted Speed Limit: 55

Weather Conditions: Clear Road Conditions: Dry

Vehicle 1: 2002 Ford Explorer Truck

Driver 1:

Alexzandra Goodwin, 17, of Clarksville. Transported to local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries

Passenger:

Lindsay Hines, 19, of Clarksville. Transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Passenger:

Harley Goodwin, 18, of Avery. Transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Description Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on FM 114. For an as yet undetermined reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over. The deceased was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigating Troopers: Chance Chamness, THP Mount Pleasant.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional information will be released when it is available.