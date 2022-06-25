One Week Remains for Local Jurisdictions to Apply for COVID-19 FEMA Assistance

Nearly 90 percent of Texas jurisdictions have not actively sought COVID-19 funding reimbursement from FEMA

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today encouraged local jurisdictions to submit applications for federal COVID-19 funding as the deadline imposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is one week away.

The federal deadline for entities to submit a COVID-19 Request for Public Assistance (RPA) is July 1, 2022.

To date, only 46 out of the state’s 254 counties (18 percent) and 115 of the more than 1,200 municipalities (9 percent) have initiated COVID-19 Public Assistance project applications. Nearly 90 percent of Texas jurisdictions have not actively sought COVID-19 funding reimbursement from FEMA.

“Eligible jurisdictions are encouraged to take advantage of this reimbursement opportunity before the clock runs out,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “TDEM reminds our local partners to ensure qualifying expenses are eligible for reimbursement by taking the important initial step to submit a Request for Public Assistance to the state by the federal deadline.”

FEMA will cover eligible COVID-19 expenses such as testing, vaccinations, therapeutics, medical equipment, staffing, and other COVID medical expenses.

“We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges for communities over the past couple of years,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Tony Robinson. “FEMA is able to pay 100% of costs related to COVID-19 until July 1. This can make a substantial difference for impacted communities and their ability to recover quicker from the pandemic. We encourage jurisdictions to work through our partners at TDEM to submit their RPAs by July 1, in order to fully benefit from this federal funding opportunity.”

Additionally, starting July 2, 2022, the federal government will no longer fund 100 percent of eligible costs. FEMA will fund 90 percent of eligible costs with state and local entities responsible for the remaining 10 percent.

“Entities that do not have a Request for Public Assistance submitted to TDEM by July 1 cannot apply for any FEMA COVID-19 funding,” said TDEM Deputy Chief Suzannah Jones. “Local jurisdictions across Texas are encouraged to apply for this federal funding opportunity.”

Further, FEMA reimburses overtime costs for first responders and other government employees dedicated to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts over the last two years.

Questions from local jurisdictions about the RPA process may be directed to regional TDEM field staff, who are available to assist in ensuring local entities maximize the use of all available federal COVID-19 funding.

This funding opportunity is for qualifying jurisdictions, and not available for individual Texans or households.