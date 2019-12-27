Online Sales Make Up a Larger Portion of Overall Sales This Year

A report by MasterCard said retail sales online and in stores rose 3.4 percent between November and Christmas Eve, compared to last year. MasterCard said online holiday shopping sales hit a record high in 2019, up over 18 percent from last year. E-commerce giant Amazon said they’ve had their best holiday season yet. The company also noted that third-party sales increased as well, with more than a billion items sold. Another possible reason for the short return lines, shoppers said they’re using gift cards to shop online.