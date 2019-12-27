" /> Online Sales Make Up a Larger Portion of Overall Sales This Year – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Online Sales Make Up a Larger Portion of Overall Sales This Year

15 hours ago

 

A report by MasterCard said retail sales online and in stores rose 3.4 percent between November and Christmas Eve, compared to last year. MasterCard said online holiday shopping sales hit a record high in 2019, up over 18 percent from last year. E-commerce giant Amazon said they’ve had their best holiday season yet. The company also noted that third-party sales increased as well, with more than a billion items sold. Another possible reason for the short return lines, shoppers said they’re using gift cards to shop online.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     