Only 20% Of Americans Say They’d ‘Immediately’ Resume Their Normal Activities When Coronavirus Restrictions Lift

3 hours ago

 

Even after restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic end, most Americans say they’d hold off on getting back to their usual activities, according to a new poll. In a Gallup survey released on Tuesday, respondents were asked “how quickly do you think you would return to your normal activities, including interacting with people in public,” after “government restrictions on social contact are lifted and businesses and schools start to reopen.” 20% of those polled said they’d do so “immediately,” but 71% said they’d “wait to see what happens with the coronavirus before resuming,” and 10% said they’d keep limiting “contact with other people and daily activities indefinitely.” Gallup says it did not find any differences based on respondents’ income or based on whether they’re employed. There was also “no clear pattern by age,” Gallup said. Americans’ feelings on this issue haven’t changed much since late March, when Gallup asked the same question.

