Only You, Can Prevent Forest Fires

With Northeast Texas hunting seasons in full swing, a state agency again urges hunters and campers to use caution outdoors to avoid forest fires. According to the forest service, nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are human-caused, and 65 percent of wildfires happen by debris burning and equipment use during hunting season. One of the significant causes is parking or driving over the tall grass. The vehicle’s exhaust can ignite the grass. And when using a cooking fire or campfire, never leave it unattended, and always make sure it is cold before leaving.