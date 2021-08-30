Open Carry Law Begins Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, the new Open Carry law takes effect. TSN’s L.P. Phillips tells what you might expect. Holstered guns can be carried in public. There are limits, though. Not every business will allow guns. And while no training is required, former Fort Worth Police Chief Jeff Halstead recommends it. He also recommends that new gun carriers maintain a very large personal umbrella insurance policity. He’s concerned that people who have never used a gun before will be heading out during a time when patience has been frayed by the coronavirus,, vaccine arguments and mask restrictions.