Open Lecture On Gender Issues

A&M-Texarkana PLACE to Present Opening Lecture in the Series about Gender Issues

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Program for Learning and Community Engagement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana (PLACE) will be kicking off its fall schedule Thursday, September 13 with a lecture presented by Dr. Jaime Cantrell, TAMUT Assistant Professor of English. The lesson, titled “The Sex Life of Food: Gender, the Body, and Carnal Appetites in Southern Lesbian Poetics,” will take place from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm in University Center room 217. This event is free and open to the public.

*Note: this lecture contains references to explicit sexual content

The Program for Learning and Community Engagement is a faculty-driven initiative designed to create and nurture a community of learners by developing an academic year’s worth of programming around a central theme. The theme for the 2018- 2019 PLACE series is “Gender Issues.”

PLACE themes are carefully selected to not only engage the faculty, staff, and students of Texas A&M University – Texarkana (TAMUT) but also members of the greater Texarkana community. In its 5th year, PLACE has become one of the most vibrant programs on campus. “Gender issues is an important topic that is relevant to everyone,” said Dr. Angela Sikorski, A&M-Texarkana Associate Professor of Psychology. “This year’s program will be thought-provoking, and at times contentious. I hope that people will come open to learning about points of view that may differ widely from theirs, so that they may leave with a better understanding and appreciation of gender issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angela Sikorski, PLACE chair, at angela.sikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.