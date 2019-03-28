Opening Day 2019 In Today’s Sports Update

It’s opening day in the Major Leagues and that means Texas Rangers baseball. The Rangers will open the 2019 season at home today against the Chicago Cubs.

The game can be heard on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT with the pregame at 2:30. First pitch is at 3:05. Texas will send Mike Minor to the mound while the Cubs will counter with Jon Lester.

There are a couple of changes to the North Lamar softball schedule. Friday’s game against Pittsburg has been moved up to 5:00 pm and Tuesday’s game with Pleasant Grove has been moved to Monday night. Both games will be on the road and both games will be broadcast on Mix 107.7.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ranks 12th in the newest National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll. The Lions were ranked 14th in last week’s poll.

The Lions are on a five-game winning streak. The team swept Western New Mexico over the weekend and also swept a doubleheader against Rogers State on Tuesday.

And the Dallas Stars got another road win last night as they defeated Calgary 2–1. The Flames currently have the best record in the western conference making the win that much better. Dallas is currently 3 points up on Arizona in the standings with five games remaining. Dallas plays Edmonton tonight.

It’s back to NCAA March Madness Today. There are four games on tap starting with No. 4 Florida vs No. 1 Gonzaga at 6:09 pm, No. 3 Perdue vs No. 2 Tennessee at 6:29 pm, No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 2 Michigan at 8:39 pm and No. 12 Oregon vs No. 1 Virginia at 8:59 pm.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have hired Buffalo’s Nate Oats as their next head coach, the school announced on Wednesday. Oats, 44, replaces Avery Johnson, who was fired last week after four seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Jordy Nelson, one of the cornerstones of the Green Bay Packers offense for a decade, is retiring from the NFL after playing last year for the Oakland Raiders. Nelson, who turns 34 on May 31, became a free agent when the Raiders released him on March 14 after just one season with the team.

Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas pleaded guilty Wednesday to careless driving resulting in injury. Thomas was involved in a crash on Feb. 16, a few days after he was released by the Texans. Thomas will have to pay a $300 fine, complete 50 hours of community service and be on one year of probation.

The majority owner of the Alliance of American Football told USA Today Sports that league is in danger of folding without help from the National Football League Players Association. Tom Dundon, who became the AAF’s chairman last month, said in a recent interview that the NFLPA is not cooperating with the AAF by refusing to allow the first-year league to use young NFL players. Dundon said he expects to make a decision about the league’s future over the next two days.

Holly Warlick has been relieved of her duties as the Tennessee women’s basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday. Warlick played for the legendary Pat Summitt, coached under Summitt and then succeeded her as the Lady Vols’ head coach. The Lady Vols dipped to 19-13 this season and lost to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament, just the second time in school history that Tennessee exited in the first round.

Breakdancing and three other sports have made the next move toward becoming medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee’s executive board has recommended adding breakdancing, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing to the Paris program when the full membership meets in June. A final decision must be made by the board in December 2020 after further monitoring of the four.