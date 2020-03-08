Opening Day for Trails is coming soon all along the 130 mile Northeast Texas Trail! Saturday (Apr 18) will find the many NETT Trail Towns filled with bicyclists, hikers, runners, walkers, and lots of people just looking to have fun on one of Northeast Texas’ most enormous resources, the Northeast Texas Trail. There are a lot of fun events being planned, so I wanted to get you up to speed right away so you can save the date. As we grow closer to Apr 18, I’ll update our list of events. But right now, check out these fun plans for Saturday (Apr 18), Opening Day for Trails excitement!

In Paris, Friends of the Trail de Paris is organizing a trail clean up day from 8:0 am until 11:00 am.

Participants should meet at the Love Civic Center Pavilion at 8:00 am for a safety meeting, break up into teams and to get supplies such as trash bags, trash picker tools, and gloves. Folks should wear long pants and sturdy shoes. We are providing water and snacks.

But there’s a whole lot more to this event than just cleaning up along the trail. Nope, this isn’t your typical trash off! There will be fun prizes, door prize drawings, and contests, as well as information about the NETT and local recycling opportunities. More details will be coming soon.

Meanwhile, the City of Reno is hosting a Pirate Scavenger Hunt -come and go event, all day on Saturday (Apr 18). How does it work? Just like this! Reno Parks and Trail Committee’s Facebook page on Friday (Apr 17) will post the scavenger hunt items list. Then on Opening Day Saturday, participants will share photos of the found items to the Reno Parks and Trails Facebook page. The first three adults, three teens, and five children finding all the items will have prizes waiting for them at City Hall on Monday! If no one in each age group finds everything, we determine winners by highest points earned. So make sure to like and follow Reno Parks and Trails Committee on Facebook and click the event to get all updates and info!

It sounds like great fun!

Meanwhile, the City of Avery and the Avery Fire Department will hold their annual Spring Fish Fry and Bike Ride. Bring your favorite bike or if you’d prefer, jump on the NETT for a hike and experience the Trail around Avery. There is no charge. Though you’re encouraged to donate if you stay for the delicious and delectable Fish Fry, the ride will feature a gravel ride that starts on the NETT, then travels nine miles to DeKalb. From there, it follows county roads back to the VFD. The distance is about 25 miles and is a new route this year. Also planned is a 30-mile paved ride on the local Farm Roads. Courses will be marked, and sag will be available if needed. The well-renowned annual Fish Fry Fundraiser will take place after the bike rides.

Our friends in Wolfe City, never to be outdone, are holding their Second Annual TrailFest on Opening Day. Lots to do, including a 5K Mud Run, Kids Color Run, Horse Shoes, and Corn hole. And if that isn’t enough, enjoy the Tamale Eating Contest!

Last and certainly not least, ride or hike a bit on the Northeast Texas Trail up to Ladonia. There, you’ll be able to join up with their Trail Clean-up day! Following all that (admittedly fun!) work, partake in a delicious hot dog lunch.

If you’re sensing a theme of good food and great fun running through this year’s Opening Day for Trails, you’re right!

Stay tuned! There are lots more events currently in the planning stages, but I wanted to get your trail juices flowing now. Saturday (Apr 18) up and down the Northeast Texas Trail, enjoy Opening Day for Trails!