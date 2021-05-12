" /> Operation V. E. T. Events This Weekend – EastTexasRadio.com
Operation V. E. T. Events This Weekend

3 hours ago

 

OPERATION VICTOR ECHO TANGO Is a Veteran oriented 501 (c) (3) Non Profit Organization.

Operation Victor Echo Tango is  holding their 5th Annual Salute The Vets BBQ Cook-off this weekend at VFW Post 8560. There will be music Friday night at the VFW and Cooking teams from throughout the area will be competing on Saturday. It gets underway at 8am and All you can eat BBQ goes on sale at 1pm. There will be lots of other activities, including scavenger hunts, vendors, cakewalks, hot dog eating competition, and more. Operation Victor Echo Tango provides meals through a food pantry, monthly support meetings for veterans, financial assistance for veterans, and other services.

