For Local Teams It’s Unprecedented Workouts in Unprecedented Times

2 hours ago

 

(Photo by Patrick Watkins) Normally full of students everyday, high school weight rooms are empty these days

by Greg Higgins

It’s been over a month since the UIL shut down spring sports in Texas. Not only did schools get shut down, but so did facilities. Teams can’t workout together. Until last Friday, spring sports didn’t know if they would be coming back or not.

Right about now, baseball and softball would be in the playoffs or getting ready for them. Spring football would be going on. Basketball offseason would be in full swing. All of this is a normal April day in Texas. This, however, is anything but normal.

Teams are now having to figure out ways to keep their students in shape. Workouts are being conducted in unusual ways.

First of all let me express Prairiland coaches miss our student-athletes badly,” Prairiland athletic director Steven Weddle said. We have a plan in place to keep our students safe at home, but actually continue to improve.”

A lot of the local schools are utilizing social media to convey workouts to their athletes. Coach Weddle noted that Prairiland coaches have posted workouts on Facebook and Instagram for their students.



