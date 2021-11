Last Tuesday afternoon at 3:41, a fatal crash occurred on SH-155 approximately 6.7 miles east of Ore City in Upshur County. The driver of a 2012 Cadillac CTS was northbound on Periwinkle Road. It left the road and struck a tree. They transported Maria Soledad-Ramirez, 41, of Ore City, to Longview, where they treaded and released her. Her passenger, an eight-year-old female also of Ore City, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health–Shreveport, where she later passed away.