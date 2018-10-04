Oreo Is Releasing Its First Ever Halloween Candy

If you love Oreos and you love Halloween you may want to listen up. Back in 2016, Oreo released Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars consisting of vanilla crème and crunchy Oreo cookies pieces covered in chocolate. Now those bars are getting the Halloween treatment, as in they’ll be released in fun size! The trick-or-treater-friendly size comes in three types: a Halloween bag of fun size bars decked out in black and orange wrapping with friendly bats; individual fun size bars; and a bag of them meant for year-round consumption, no Halloween packaging.