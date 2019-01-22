OSBI Requests Public’s Assistance in Identifying Victim in Pushmataha County****

From OSBI Authorized Facebook Page

On January 21, 2019, Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ HEDGECOCK requested OSBI investigative assistance. Human remains of a male victim were located in Pushmataha County near Cloudy, Oklahoma. The body was found by a local hunter and had been burned. During the course of the investigation, a tattoo was located on the victim’s left forearm. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The OSBI and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes the attached recreation of the tattoo, please contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.