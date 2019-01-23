Oscar Meyer Seeking New Wienermobile Driver

If you’re looking for a new and very unique job you could apply to be a driver of the Oscar Meyer Weirnermobile. The hot dog company said it is accepting applications until January 31st to be the newest “Hotdogger,” Oscar Meyer’s term for Weinermobile drivers. The job begins in June and would involve driving the iconic sausage across the U.S., visiting locations including stores, military bases and charity events. You’ll need a four-year degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing to get the gig. The job perks include a competitive salary, benefits, clothing, and a company car “guaranteed to turn heads.”