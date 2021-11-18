RPM Staffing Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice

OSHA Follows Stay

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is following the stay issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, it said on its website, and is temporarily not enforcing the COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate on private employers. The appeals court issued the stay on Friday. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.” The vaccine mandate calls for businesses with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     