OSHA Follows Stay

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is following the stay issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, it said on its website, and is temporarily not enforcing the COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate on private employers. The appeals court issued the stay on Friday. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.” The vaccine mandate calls for businesses with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly.