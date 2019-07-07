OTC Eye Drops, Ointments Recalled

Eye drops and ointments sold over the counter at Walmart are being voluntarily recalled due to sterility concerns. Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc said use of a “non-sterile product intended to be sterile” could result in serious and life-threatening infections or it could be fatal. The company said it has not received any reports of adverse effects. A link to the recalled products is on our website.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-wal-mart