Saputo Job Fair 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

OTC Eye Drops, Ointments Recalled

5 hours ago

 

Eye drops and ointments sold over the counter at Walmart are being voluntarily recalled due to sterility concerns. Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc said use of a “non-sterile product intended to be sterile” could result in serious and life-threatening infections or it could be fatal. The company said it has not received any reports of adverse effects. A link to the recalled products is on our website.

 

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-wal-mart

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     