Our Athlete of the Week Pairialand’s Madison Clark

41 mins ago

 

Photo by Bill Higgins Photos

The Prairiland Lady Patriots have vaulted up to number eight in the state in 3A volleyball according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA). Part of their success is thanks to junior Madison Clark.

“She’s a good athlete. She works hard. She gets after it on defense I usually can depend on her to get anything that comes her way and offensively she’s smart and can find holes in the opponents defense.” – Head Volleyball Coach Emily Vanderburg

According to Madison, “the team has really come together in building each other up.” As close friends, Clark says that growing up has helped them mature as players and to understand how much winning means to the team and the school.

Besides volleyball, she also plays basketball and track. Although she’s just a junior, Madison has already decided that she wants to be a nurse when she gets older. Congratulations to Madison Clark for being this week’s athlete of the week.

Photo by Bill Higgins Photos

