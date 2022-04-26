Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Hosts Salad Luncheon

The community is invited to the Our Lady Victory Catholic Church Spring Salad Luncheon on Saturday April 30th from 11 to 1 in the church’s activity center. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the event, which will offer a variety of salads, finger foods, and delicious desserts but also a few surprises along the way for attendees. Our Lady Victory welcomes the community to participate in the luncheon and consider the event to be a wonderful opportunity to fellowship with friends and neighbors. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased upon arrival at the main entrance of the church or in advance, by calling the church office at 903-784-1000.