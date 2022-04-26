Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Hosts Salad Luncheon

The community is invited to the Our Lady Victory Catholic Church Spring Salad Luncheon on Saturday April 30th from 11 to 1 in the church’s activity center. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the event, which will offer a variety of salads, finger foods, and delicious desserts but also a few surprises along the way for attendees. Our Lady Victory welcomes the community to participate in the luncheon and consider the event to be a wonderful opportunity to fellowship with friends and neighbors. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased upon arrival at the main entrance of the church or in advance, by calling the church office at 903-784-1000.

