Outside The Lines – NTCC

Alpha Mu Chi is the Northeast Texas Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter. It is seeking artists to participate in a special exhibit that will be held Monday (Oct 28) through Friday (Nov 1). It will be in the Whatley Center’s foyer gallery.

‘Outside The Lines’ will be a show about art, mental health, and identity. A closing reception will be held Friday (Nov 1) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate artworks that engage in the struggle of mental illnesses that are broadly defined to include anxiety, depression, and the autism spectrum. They seek to display works that express and grapple with personal identity, and art created as part of the process of coping with mental and emotional challenges.

The show aims to bring attention to the struggles so frequently faced silently and behind closed doors. It will show how art can be used for both therapeutic and expressive purposes in the crafting of personal identity.

Artists, both professional and amateur, are invited to submit works in any physical medium, including painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, and collage by 5;00 pm on Tuesday (Oct 15). For submission details, please contact Debbie Strong at dstrong@ntcc.edu or 903-434-8172.