Outstanding Alumni Honored at East Texas A&M Awards Gala

The 2025 Alumni Awards Gala Honors Alumni Who Inspire, Lead and Give Back.

COMMERCE, TX, May 7, 2025—

The East Texas A&M University Alumni Association hosted the 2025 Alumni Awards Gala on April 26. The formal dinner and program honored six exceptional Lions whose lives reflect a deep commitment to service, leadership and the university community.

Held at the Rayburn Student Center, this year’s gala celebrated the newest recipients of the Gold Blazer and Distinguished Alumni Awards—some of the most prestigious honors the university bestows.

University President Mark Rudin and Alumni Association President Duane Hicks welcomed the crowd, which included faculty and staff, students, family, and friends. The evening featured live music by the Student Wind Ensemble and remarks by Trent Hamilton, secretary of the Alumni Association Board.

Gold Blazer Awards

The Gold Blazer Award, first awarded in 1984, recognizes alumni who go above and beyond in service to East Texas A&M without expecting recognition or reward. This year’s honorees represent decades of dedication to their alma mater and their communities.

Rene’ K. Griffin (’75)

Hometown: Heath, Texas

Griffin’s connection to East Texas A&M began in childhood and has never wavered. He has attended every homecoming since 1960—64 years and counting. Griffin, a co-founder of Texas Book Company, has given back through decades of support, including scholarship funding, event hosting, and leadership through the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Linda D. King (’79)

Hometown: Commerce, Texas

King spent nearly 50 years serving the university, including as executive assistant to five presidents and later as chief of staff. Known for her calm leadership and passion for students, she was a Kappa Delta advisor for 17 years and is a pillar in the Commerce community.

Michael S. Lamb (’96, ’00)

Hometown: Sulphur Springs, Texas

A respected education leader, Lamb has served as superintendent for Sulphur Springs and Little Elm ISDs. He was a dedicated member of the East Texas A&M Alumni Association for nine years, half of which he spent as president. He has worked tirelessly to keep fellow alumni connected and engaged.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Distinguished Alumni Award, established in 1967, is reserved for those who have achieved exceptional success in their life’s work while making meaningful contributions to East Texas A&M.

George Allen (’67)

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

A trailblazer in real estate development, Allen has developed millions of square feet of retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties across the Southeast United States and Central America. Allen and his family also operate the 12,000-acre Circle A Ranch in Archer County.

Dr. Kenneth “Rock” Clinton Jr. (’65, 68)

Hometown: Cumby, Texas

Dr. Clinton, professor emeritus, spent over 40 years as a faculty member and administrator at East Texas A&M, helping launch the university’s international programs. A global leader in Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Clinton has also served the Commerce community in countless ways.