Outstanding Students and Staff Named at NLHS

Twenty-nine students and staff members from North Lamar High School were submitted by department chairs to be the NLHS students and staff of the first six weeks. Selections were nominated by teachers and based on character, academics, attendance, and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar ISD.

Those seated are Kendra Douglas, Kelsey Garrett, Abby Neilson, Sloane Hill, Bonnie Dong, Avery Tawater, Christina Balazs and NLHS librarian Debbie Basden. In back are William Biel, Garrett Holzwarth, Zackery Figueroa, Parker Brown, Jackson Abney, Luke Landreneau, Bailey Scott, Jasmin Estrada, Canae Hamilton, Maggie Burton, Ivie Allmon, Carissa Sanders and U.S. government and world history instructor Chris Hudson. Not pictured is Clay Carr, Donato Curvino, Aurora Davis, Colleen Dawson, Jayden Franklin, Dylan Halliday, Cydney Holbrook, and Merideth Puckett.