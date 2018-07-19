Over 6,000 head of cattle sold at July NETBIO sale

by Paul Bailey

Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission

Despite the extremely hot weather, the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale set a new record for the July sale.

Consigners shipped 6,356 head of cattle to the sale. A total of 31 buyers purchased the cattle — some of them on the Internet.

“The sale was very good, especially considering the 100-degree-plus temperature,” said Sulphur Springs Livestock co-owner and NETBIO board member David Fowler. “The cattle held up very good under all the heat. The workers here at the sale barn did a great job of taking care of the livestock.”

These pre-conditioned cattle offered by the 283 NETBIO-member sellers sold well, averaging over $879 per head.

“I think the shippers were pleased with the results of the sale, said Fowler. He added that a large number of the cattle were purchased to go to feed yards in Texas and adjoining states.

“The producers who sell cattle at the NETBIO sale do a great job of pre-conditioning their calves and yearlings and getting them ready for the sale,” Fowler said. “That is why buyers want these cattle and come back for nearly every sale.”

Three more NEBIO Pre-conditioned Calf and Yearling Sales are scheduled this year. The next sale will be held on Wednesday, September 19. Weaning deadline for calves entering the sale is August 5. The last date for booster shots is August 20.

Another sale will be held on October 17, with weaning deadline on Sept. 2 and booster shot deadline Sept. 17

The final sale of the year is the anniversary sale, slated for November 14. Producers need to wean those calves by Sept. 30 and give the final booster shot by Oct. 15.

That sale includes a BBQ lunch with all the trimmings . All the sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission and begin at 1 p.m.