Paisley Eldredge And More Lambert Fallout In Today’s Country News

People magazine claims Miranda Lambert is allegedly dating Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker. He is still married to his wife Staci, who posted a teary-eyed picture of herself online with the caption: “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you”

A source tells Celebrity Insider; ”Miranda definitely does not like being in the spotlight this was, having her love life scrutinized and analyzed is her version of hell, but she realizes it is part of being famous. Miranda thinks it is unfortunate that Evan’s ex is pretty much making a public show out of their split, and implying she is a home wrecker, because, she insists, that is not the case at all. The way Miranda tells it is that things were already over between Staci and Evan when they started hooking up, and, you cannot help who you fall in love with. There was an incredible attraction between him and Miranda from the very moment they met, and real chemistry, that is something that does not come along very often, so when it does you have to seize it and run with it.”

A source tells Radar Online that Evan is divorcing Staci. “Evan wants the divorce for his new life and so he can be with Miranda. Evan wants to be with Miranda and he didn’t want to be married with his wife anymore. He wanted the divorce first. Staci had no choice but to go through with it. They had been together for about five years or so, including the time they were married. Evan is in love with Miranda and Miranda loves him too.”

A source tells E! News: “Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn’t even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her. Their divorce isn’t finalized yet. Things are still being worked out but things are taking a while because Staci and Evan are not talking very much at all right now. Staci was devastated at first but now she’s getting by just fine.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert’s ex-fiance, Jeff Allen, blasted Blake Shelton on Friday after he coyly blasted Miranda for sleeping with a married man.

Jeff posted; “You know, I’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up”

Comeback magazine claims WWE star, and Winnipeg native, Chris Jericho challenged Carrie Underwood to a $10,000 bet on the Winnipeg Jets-Nashville Predators NHL playoff series. He says the loser has to donate the money to the winner’s favorite charity.

Sounds Like Nashville claims Jake Owen’s mother recently reminded him to always be a gentleman. She Instagrammed: “I hope you still hold the door open for a lady.. I cannot believe how many kids ( and rude men) let the door slam right in my face. Lol. I almost snatched this one kid by the arm a minute ago and talked to him about being a gentleman! I know you would never do that. It’s one of the reasons why I love you.”

Brett Eldredge tells the Morning Call that he has been crying during his current tour. “I’ve cried on stage a couple of times in this tour already. It’s such an experience to have that connection with your fans. And so … I think I connect with people, but that’s only because I take what they give me and I give it back. I just was raised by some amazing folks and grew up in this middle-of-nowhere town in the Midwest and I just try to be myself always. And I guess if being yourself connects with people, then that’s what I’ll continue to try to do.”

KSFY claims Brad Paisley was recently performing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when he gave his guitar to a child during his concert. Brad told the fan: “Next time I come, I’ll be opening for you.”

Train’s Pat Monahan tells Billboard magazine that has kids think he’s cool again because Taylor Swift sent him flowers. He instagrammed a picture of the floral arrangement along with the message: ”Some of you already know that @sugarland has a new single out called #babe that sounds awesome. I was lucky enough to have written it with @taylorswift and I want to thank Taylor for being so kind, sweet and talented and letting me be a part of her huge life. And thank you for these ??. My kids think I’m pretty cool.”