Paisley Pays Tribute to McCain in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Brad Paisley was performing in Bristow, Virginia on Saturday when he paid tribute to the late John McCain by singing his 2005 song “When I Get Where I’m Going”

The Inquisitor claims Taylor Swift was recently performing in Nashville when she brought Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on stage to sing her song ”Tim McGraw.”

WKRN claims one of Taylor Swift’s merchandise trucks caught on fire on Friday in Nashville. Two fire trucks quickly arrived as firefighters extinguished the flames. The truck was empty because the driver had just dropped off Taylor’s merchandise at a concert venue.

E! News claims Miranda Lambert has broken up with her recently divorced boyfriend, Evan Felker. She tells The Tennessean; “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Luke Bryan tells the St Louis Post-Dispatch that he has several idols he looks up to. “You always have to look at the people before you — the legendary rock acts I’ve seen like Metallica, as well as acts like Kenny Chesney, George Strait and Garth Brooks. When you think of the Rolling Stones and how they’re able to entertain at such a high level, that’s what I wanna be.”

Thomas Rhett tells People magazine that he and his wife, Lauren, learn something new about parenthood everyday. “We’re figuring it out as we go, and it’s been a fun journey thus far. We’re both doing pretty good considering the circumstances. We’re just excited to start to learn how to be better and better parents every day and get the kiddos out on the road.”