Pandemic Friendly Tour de Paris Bringing Lots Of Participants

The numbers continue to increase for participation in this year’s Tour de Paris, which takes off from the Love Civic Center Saturday morning, but there are some changes. Participants will not have to get out of their vehicles to pick up their pre-registration packets, shirts, or goody bags, and there will be six lines to make things go faster. After picking up the packages, you can begin your ride at any time Saturday– just not later than 8:30. Pre-Registration pickup will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 6:00 until 7:30 am.