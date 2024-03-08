Panhandle Wildfires Taking Toll On Cattle

The Texas Panhandle wildfires are significantly impacting the region’s agricultural industry. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told CBS News on Thursday morning that preliminary numbers show more than 7,000 head of cattle have died because of the fires. He believes the final toll could include thousands more. It doesn’t count those they will have to euthanize because of burns. Miller said there are a little over 11 million head of cattle across the state. He estimates that the final loss of cattle in the Panhandle could approach 10,000.