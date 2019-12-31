Panola County Deputy Killed

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that killed a Panola County Deputy early Tuesday morning. Officials captured the suspect in Shreveport. The officer’s name has not been released. Locally, Mt Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell released the following request.

Please help us raise money for the deputy through the East Texas 100 Club. See our press release below.

Panola County Deputy shot, killed during an early morning traffic stop.

The suspect killed the deputy while conducting a traffic stop around 2:00 am Tuesday, according to news reports and Sheriff Kevin Lake.

The East Texas 100 Club needs your support to help the family of the deputy killed. Panola County is in or East Texas region of support. Your financial contribution will help this family through this tragic time.

East Texas Police Chiefs and Sheriffs support the East Texas 100 Club that the East Texas Police Chiefs Association and local Sheriffs founded. 100% of funds raised support the families of those killed in the line of duty.

https://www.easttexas100club.org/give

Wayne Isbell, Chief of Police

Mount Pleasant Police Department