Pantherettes Season Comes to a Close in Today’s Sports Update

North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley After last night’s regional final game with Anna in which Anna won 5-4 on a walk off single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

North Lamar has a 3-0 lead before Anna tied it on a three run homer in the fourth inning. Anna went ahead in the sixth by one setting the stage for another North Lamar rally.

Down to their final out of the season sophomore Karsyn Iltis got one by the left fielder that rolled all the way to the wall. Here’s Endsley talking about that play.

With the game tied at 4, Anna pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 7th on back to back hits with two outs. Anna will represent Region 2 in Austin next week.

In an exciting back-and-forth battle, the Frisco RoughRiders fell 5-4 to Corpus Christi Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Frisco took a 4-3 lead in the 11th on a RBI single from Andretty Cordero but the Hooks countered with a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the frame.

The Texas Rangers were off last night but will begin a three game series in Los Angeles tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.

In The Eastern Finals of the NBA, Portland beat Milwaukee 105-99 last night to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones doesn’t believe the NFL will take any action against Ezekiel Elliott, stemming from an incident involving security guards at Las Vegas music festival last weekend. Elliott was seen on cellphone video released by TMZ confronting and using his body to push a member of event security backward until he fell after hitting a gate. The running back was detained briefly early Sunday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was handcuffed by police when he was detained but not arrested.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed, but a source says that the deal is worth $9.25 million and has incentives that could push the total to $10 million.

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss the entire season after having ankle surgery, the team announced Thursday. The Mets said the 33-year-old Cespedes, who suffered a broken right ankle in an accident on his ranch, had the operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.