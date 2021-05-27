" /> Pantherettes Sign To Play Softball at Next Level – EastTexasRadio.com
Pantherettes Sign To Play Softball at Next Level

3 hours ago

North Lamar Pantherettes Jaycie Hall and Macy Richardson will continue their softball careers after graduation. Jaycie is joining the UT Arlington Mavericks and Macy will play for the Paris Junior College Dragons. North Lamar coaches at the signing are Sara Beth Upchurch, head coach Ashley Endsley, and Kathy Barker.

 Jaycie Hall and Macy Richardson ready for the next level

North Lamar Pantherettes Jaycie Hall and Macy Richardson will continue their softball careers upon graduation. Hall will be joining the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks, and Richardson is joining the Paris Junior College Dragons. Hall was recently named All-District Most Valuable Player, and Richardson received the All-District First Team honors. The Head coach Ashley Endsley, Sara Beth Upchurch, and retiring coach Kathy Barker are the Pantherettes coaches.

(LEFT) Parents Mike Holden and Kristi Carter give their support at their daughter’s signing. NL Pantherette Jaycie Hall will play softball for the UT Arlington Mavericks beginning this fall.
(RIGHT) NL Pantherette Macy Richardson is joining the Paris Junior College Dragon softball team in the fall. Showing their support and approval are her parents Rickey and Michele Richardson.

