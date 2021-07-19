Parent Decisions About Masking In School

Parents are starting to make their back-to-school plans, and that includes some tough decisions about whether to make their kid wear a mask. Pediatrician Dr. Teresa Ruiz says they really do offer the best protection for those who are too young to get vaccinated. Earlier this summer, Governor Abbott announced that public schools can no longer require masks on their campuses when school starts in about one month. And Texas public schools do not have the option to offer virtual learning. A bill that would have provided funding was not passed.