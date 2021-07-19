" /> Parent Decisions About Masking In School – EastTexasRadio.com
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Parent Decisions About Masking In School

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

Parents are starting to make their back-to-school plans, and that includes some tough decisions about whether to make their kid wear a mask. Pediatrician Dr.  Teresa Ruiz says they really do offer the best protection for those who are too young to get vaccinated. Earlier this summer, Governor Abbott announced that public schools can no longer require masks on their campuses when school starts in about one month. And Texas public schools do not have the option to offer virtual learning. A bill that would have provided funding was not passed.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     