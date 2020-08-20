Parents Are Panicking About This Upcoming School Year For Two Very Different Reasons

A poll of nearly 600 U.S. parents by Debt.com reveals the following:

9% said they are “not worried at all” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school

50% said they are “very worried” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school

Nearly 65% said they or their child’s other parent would be remaining at home with their child or children

54% say they expect to lose anywhere from 11 to over 51% of their household income due to school starting again