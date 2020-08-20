" /> Parents Are Panicking About This Upcoming School Year For Two Very Different Reasons – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner

Parents Are Panicking About This Upcoming School Year For Two Very Different Reasons

6 hours ago

A poll of nearly 600 U.S. parents by Debt.com reveals the following:

  • 9% said they are “not worried at all” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school
  • 50% said they are “very worried” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school
  • Nearly 65% said they or their child’s other parent would be remaining at home with their child or children
  • 54% say they expect to lose anywhere from 11 to over 51% of their household income due to school starting again
  • Less than 4% say they will use daycare

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     