Parents Are Panicking About This Upcoming School Year For Two Very Different Reasons

A poll of nearly 600 U.S. parents by Debt.com reveals the following:
- 9% said they are “not worried at all” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school
- 50% said they are “very worried” about the health of their child or children if they go back to school
- Nearly 65% said they or their child’s other parent would be remaining at home with their child or children
- 54% say they expect to lose anywhere from 11 to over 51% of their household income due to school starting again
- Less than 4% say they will use daycare