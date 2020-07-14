Parents Faces Decisions Over School Openings

As school officials work to come up with a plan to reopen, parents will have to decide whether or not to send their kids back to the classroom. Dr. John Carlo, of the Texas Medical Associations coronavirus task force says putting kids back in school could potentially expose them and their families to Covid-19 so families should do a household risk assessment. On the other hand, he says kids need to get back in the classroom for their mental health. Dr. Carlo predicts many important decisions will have to be made in a short amount of time.