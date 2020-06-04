Paris 4th of July Parade

The Celebrate America committee would like to invite you to participate in the 27th annual July 4th Parade in Paris, TX. This committee was formed in 1993 to instill community pride and demonstrate to our youth what Independence Day is all about. We are excited to announce that our Parade Theme for 2020 is “Honoring All”. Help us by honoring all who have been affected by the uncertainty in our world. There will be no Grand Marshall, but we would love to have all our graduating seniors who want to participate to enter and be honored by all those along the parade route. With all the limitation on graduation ceremonies this is a way that they can be honored by those that were not able to attend the ceremonies.

This year’s parade will be Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Staging will begin at 8:00 AM in the parking lot north of the Lamar County Courthouse. The parade will begin at 10:00 AM and proceed south on 1st NW then turn east on Clarksville St, north on 12th SE, west on Lamar Ave and back to courthouse on North Main St.

Three is no entry fee to enter parade. We will have cash prize for Best Overall Entry ‐ $200.

Category Prizes will be $100‐1st $50‐2nd , $25‐ 3rd place in each category. The categories are Commercial, Organization, Church Group and Best Decorated Vehicles. Entries can range from professional made floats, homemade floats, marching groups, equestrian groups, vehicles – cars, trucks, motorcycles, military, tractors, bicycles, tricycle, wagons, etc.

While we have no mandatory requirements on healthcare safety, we recommend following all social distancing guidelines and taking any precautions you feel necessary to keep yourself and your participants safe. There are participation rules concerning general safety measures but not healthcare safety.

Please contact us for an entry form and general rules.

Keith Compton kcompton@pbsys.net 903‐737‐9696

903‐737‐9668 Fax