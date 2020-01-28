Paris Accident Kills One Person

Tuesday afternoon at 2:01, Paris Police Officers, along with Fire and EMS, responded to the 5700-block of Bonham Street (Highway 82) in regards to a motor vehicle accident. Officers found that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound hydroplaned and collided with a 2012 Ford SUV traveling eastbound. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, James Edward Fletcher, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene from the collision. EMS transported the driver and passenger of the Ford SUV to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries they sustained. The Paris Police Department Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the crash.