Paris Active Shooter Drill Scheduled To Take Place In October

By Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

THIS IS A DRILL – THIS IS A DRILL – THIS IS A DRILL

You may hear those words over police radio scanners sometime in early October. The actual time, date and location of this event will be announced a little later.

As you are already aware, all emergency services from the city of Paris and Lamar County have been participating in active shooter response training over the last few months. The next step is to expose all responders to a drill which will be as ‘real’ as possible.

“Real” means dispatch centers will be sending responders to an active shooter call over the radio. People will be role players at the scene of the shooting in which some will have minor wounds, severe wounds and some will portray casualty’s. There will be a rescue operation, active triage and transport to our local hospital. PRMC will be participating in the drill as well as an exercise of their mass casualty / emergency plans.

It is going to sound real and that is the point. There will be law enforcement, fire service and EMS actively responding to and working the scene. Patients will be transported, roads around the scene blocked with emergency vehicles on scene. Each discipline will be evaluated on the response and actions taken.

What the first responders learn in training and then drill on that training will provide them the ability to do the best job they can – when it isn’t a drill.

This early press release is to make sure our citizens know about this drill taking place and hopefully keep concern to a minimum when the event takes place.

If you have questions, please contact me.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department

Office 903-737-4100