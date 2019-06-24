Paris All-Stars Advance Plus Rangers Take Series from ChiSox in Today’s Sports Update

The US women’s national team plays their first game in the knockout round today against Spain. Game time is at 11am. Winner of this game will take on the host team France on Friday.

France defeated Brazil 2-1 Sunday in extra time. The game winning goal came in the 106th minute. The US men’s national team advanced to the knock out round of the gold cup after their 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago this weekend.

Congratulations to the Paris 11u All-Stars who took first place in district after defeating Sulphur Springs 12-2 and 14-1. The all star team will travel to Texarkana to play in the regional tournament starting July 5th.

Sunday’s game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Northwest Arkansas was postponed due to rain.The two teams will make up the contest Aug. 31 as part of a doubleheader at Arvest Ballpark.

Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run homers in the second inning and Shawn Kelley shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save of the season as the Texas Rangers beat Chicago 7-4 on Sunday. The Rangers are off today and will travel to Detroit tomorrow night to start a 3 game series. First pitch is at 6pm.

After a meandering first 45 minutes, the United States made it two wins from two in the Gold Cup group stage, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 on Saturday night in Cleveland. It had been 620 days since the U.S. was denied a place at the 2018 World Cup by the Caribbean nation, when the Americans were defeated 2-1 on the final day of qualifying for the competition.

Meanwhile, in Women’s Cup play, the US women will take on Spain at 11am this morning in the first game of the knockout round of 16. You can see the game on FS1.

UConn is expected to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports in 2020. Nothing is official at this point. The UConn board of trustees has not yet voted on the move, but approval is expected. The biggest remaining question surrounds what happens with UConn’s football team. The Big East does not have football, and it’s unlikely UConn would remain in the American with just football. Sources said the football program is expected to play in the American in 2019 but could go independent after that or join another conference.

Andy Murray completed his extraordinary comeback to tennis on Sunday evening when the Scot and his partner, Feliciano Lopez, defeated Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (6), 5-7, 10-5 in the Queen’s doubles final. The victory marked a second title in one day for Lopez, who was crowned singles champion in the afternoon with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) win against Gilles Simon.