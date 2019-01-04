Paris Alzheimer’s Community Forum Wednesday

Alzheimer’s Community Forum Wednesday, January 9th 3:30PM at Lewis Hall at Paris Regional Medical Center 865 Deshong Drive. Join residents, community leaders and healthcare experts for the Lamar County Community Forum presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and moderated by KXII’s Lauren Smith. This will be an interactive discussion to better understand the community’s needs and to address support for residents of Lamar County. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. Register at alz.org/dallasnetexas or call 800.272.3900