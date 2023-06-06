Paris American Legion Fundraisers Benefitting Veterans, Youths

American Legion Post 30 Paris TX has started our annual fundraising efforts. Thety currently have three ongoing fundraising raffles:
Raffle #1: 6 $100 Wal-Mart gift cards.
Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. All winning tickets will be returned to the
pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
Raffle #2: 1 Xbox Series X
1 PlayStation5 God of War
Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. Winning ticket will be returned to the pot and
can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
Raffle #3: 1 Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun.
1 Ruger American .308 rifle with scope
1 $350 Atwoods Gift Card.
Drawings will be on Veterans Day, Nov 11 2023. Winning tickets will be
returned to the pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
Commander Bill Townsend said “We use the proceeds from these raffles to
support local Veterans and Youth of Lamar County. In the past we have given
away 4 $500 scholarships, assisted local Veterans in need with grants for
over $1600 to help them through hard times, over $1000 awarded to local
Scouts that have received their Eagle Scout rank and $1000 to help support
local Boys and Girl Scouts. This year we are sending a local High School
student to Boys State in Austin to learn and participate in how government
works!”