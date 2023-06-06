Paris American Legion Fundraisers Benefitting Veterans, Youths

American Legion Post 30 Paris TX has started our annual fundraising efforts. Thety currently have three ongoing fundraising raffles:

Raffle #1: 6 $100 Wal-Mart gift cards.

Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. All winning tickets will be returned to the

pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.

Raffle #2: 1 Xbox Series X

1 PlayStation5 God of War

Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. Winning ticket will be returned to the pot and

can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.

Raffle #3: 1 Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun.

1 Ruger American .308 rifle with scope

1 $350 Atwoods Gift Card.

Drawings will be on Veterans Day, Nov 11 2023. Winning tickets will be

returned to the pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.

Commander Bill Townsend said “We use the proceeds from these raffles to

support local Veterans and Youth of Lamar County. In the past we have given

away 4 $500 scholarships, assisted local Veterans in need with grants for

over $1600 to help them through hard times, over $1000 awarded to local

Scouts that have received their Eagle Scout rank and $1000 to help support

local Boys and Girl Scouts. This year we are sending a local High School

student to Boys State in Austin to learn and participate in how government

works!”