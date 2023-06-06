ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris American Legion Fundraisers Benefitting Veterans, Youths

 

American Legion Post 30 Paris TX has started our annual fundraising efforts. Thety  currently have three ongoing fundraising raffles:

Raffle #1: 6 $100 Wal-Mart gift cards.

Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. All winning tickets will be returned to the
pot and can be drawn again.  Tickets are $5 each.

Raffle #2: 1 Xbox Series X

1 PlayStation5 God of War

Drawings will be Oct 21 2023. Winning ticket will be returned to the pot and
can be drawn again.  Tickets are $5 each.

Raffle #3: 1 Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun.

1 Ruger American .308 rifle with scope

1 $350 Atwoods Gift Card.

Drawings will be on Veterans Day, Nov 11 2023. Winning tickets will be
returned to the pot and can be drawn again.  Tickets are $5 each.

Commander Bill Townsend said “We use the proceeds from these raffles to
support local Veterans and Youth of Lamar County.  In the past we have given
away 4 $500 scholarships, assisted local Veterans in need with grants for
over $1600 to help them through hard times, over $1000 awarded to local
Scouts that have received their Eagle Scout rank and $1000 to help support
local Boys and Girl Scouts.  This year we are sending a local High School
student to Boys State in Austin to learn and participate in how government
works!”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     