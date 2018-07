The Animal Protection League will be offering low-cost spay and neutering and vaccinations on Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Attwoods in the 2400-block of Main Street in Paris. They will also be offering flea medications, dewormers, and microchips. For a list of services and prices, go to aplspayneuter.org. Surgeries are done by appointment only. Call 903-440-4911 ASAP for an appointment.