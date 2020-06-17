Paris Animal Shelter To Temporarily Close

One of the Paris PD animal control officers has symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. The first test for the virus was negative, but his signs indicated to his physician that it would be best for him to be off work for the next 14 days. A repeat test will happen in a couple of days. Out of an abundance of caution, the shelter will be closed until Monday, June 22, or until new test results are available. Shelter personnel will continue to clean, take care of the facility and animals. The outside animal control operations will not be affected.