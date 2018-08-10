Paris Area Back To School Notes

United Way of Lamar County is taking donations of school supplies through the end of the day today for its ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign. Donations may be dropped off at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave. For information, call 903-784-6642.

‘People Helping People’ is ramping up to host its Third Annual Back-2-School Giveaway tomorrow from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Olive Branch Baptist Church on 3rd St. NE, in Paris. They’ll be giving away backpacks and supplies, new outfits, vouchers for hair care, gift baskets and gifts from Home Depot. Children must be present to receive the items.