Paris Area Christmas Activities

Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215.

Check out “Christmas in the Park,” a traditional celebration at the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park tonight and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. Festive campers will decorate their campsites for all our visitors to see and enjoy.

The annual living nativity display at Providence Baptist Church in Paris will take place tonight and Saturday. THe drive-thru event will be from 630-830 both nights. The church is 3 miles from the loop on FM 195.

Annual Wassail Fest (pronounced waa·sl) is coming to Downtown Paris Saturday 2:00 pm – 6:00pm. Stores serve wassail to compete for The Traveling Trophy. Customers vote on the best wassail and enter a drawing for door prizes from each store.