Paris Regional Health Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Paris Area Events For The Weekend

 

 

.The Paris Farmers and Artisan full market is open again every Saturday from 8am till 1pm. Everything is fresh and local and items at the market include vegetables, fruits, flowers, eggs, meats and other food products as well as all sorts of artisan items.

THe annual 2-day Highway 82/287 yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmers’ markets and flea markets along U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 corridors begins today and will continue tomorrow. It runs through 25 towns and across more than 400 miles of highway from New Boston to the east to Seymour to the west. The event is sponsored by the Red River Valley Tourism Association.

Bring your blanket or chairs and enjoy the the Paris Municipal Band in Bywaters Park in Paris.  The first performance this year, for the longest continuing  performing band in Texas is tonight at 8:00pm. The concerts will continue every Friday night in June.

The free 17th Annual Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum Classic Car Show is tomorrow from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Rain or Shine at the Love Civic Center. It includes  Door Prizes – Food, Family Fun, and a  50/50 Pot. Show Registration 8 am to 11 am, Awards Presentation at 2 pm. Proceeds benefit the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial. Trophy Sponsor is Richard Drake Construction Company.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved