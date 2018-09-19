Paris Area Football Schedule Changes: The Latest

From Paris ISD:

PHS Varsity Football Game Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather forecast, the PHS Varsity Football game has been rescheduled. It will be tomorrow (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m.

The Homecoming parade has been canceled.

All other Homecoming activities will be held as scheduled on Friday, with the Queen and King being crowned at the pep rally at 3:05 p.m.

The Homecoming Breakfast will be held as scheduled

on Friday from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. at PHS.

The Distinguished Graduate program will be held as scheduled

on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at PHS.

—

From North Lamar ISD:

Due to the forecast of rain on Friday, North Lamar has rescheduled their Homecoming game against the Jefferson Bulldogs to Thursday. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium with the Queen Coronation at 6:30 p.m. All sub-varsity and middle school games scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.

The pep rally and parade have been moved to Thursday. The pep rally will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the parade at 10:00..

The North Lamar Athletic Booster Club will serve barbecue sandwiches, chips, a drink, and dessert for a $5.00 donation beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The reception planned for all North Lamar alumni will be postponed for a later date.

—

From Cooper ISD:

With storms anticipated in Cooper at the end of the week, the Varsity Football Game against Hooks has been moved to tomorrow, Thursday 9/20/2018 at 7:00 PM at The Cooper Bulldog Stadium. We will have the bulldog walk tomorrow 9/20/2018 at 3:00 PM.

The Jr. High and Junior Varsity games will be played at Hooks on Friday 9/21/2018 starting with 7th grade at 4:30 PM. Weather forecasts for the Hooks area are not quite as bad. We will still be on the lookout, but we are hoping to play all of our games.

—

From Rivercrest ISD (Rivercrest is playing Prairiland)

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Friday night the varsity football game against Prairiland, and all homecoming activities, have been rescheduled for Thursday evening. Junior high and junior varsity games scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. Pep rally will be at 3:00, homecoming activities will be 6:45 and kickoff at 7:30.

—

From Chisum ISD:

HOMECOMING GAME CHANGED TO THURSDAY, 9/20:

Due to the threat of thunderstorms on Friday night and in an effort to be proactive, we will be moving all homecoming activities and the varsity game to Thursday, 9/20.

Pep rally will be Thursday at the same time, 2:00 p.m.