Paris Area Halloween Events & Activities

Downtown Paris merchants will be handing out candy Halloween Night. The downtown streets will be closed.

—

This year’s upcoming Xtreme Kids Fall Festival is on October 30th from 6p-8p in the Paris Church of God parking lot on Bonham Street! This community event is always large, bringing in over 1,000 kids! This year’s festival will be larger than ever! The event is always FREE to the public! We will have the fire department out with a truck, the police station, air evac life team and their helicopter (pending landing spot), and we are working on other initiatives such as a petting zoo/pony rides, a mini-haunted house, and an ambulance! There will be many booths with games and candy! We would LOVE to see you there! If you or your business would like to have a booth at this event or if you would like to be involved/sponsor in any way, please contact our children’s pastor at ParisKidsPastor@gmail.com ! We would love to have you out!

—

The 5th Annual Candy with a Cop event will take place on Halloween, October 31st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Paris Police Station, 2910 Clarksville Street.

Bring the kids out to meet your Paris Police Officers along with your 9-1-1 Dispatchers and get some goodies and treats!!