Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Paris Area Holiday Activities

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts an “Autumn Tea Party” on Saturday, November 18, at 2:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a variety of hot teas and treats while learning about the history of quilts, followed by an activity and self-guided tour. The event is $5 per person. They require registration for the event, and space is minimal. Please go to the Maxey House website or Facebook page to register and for more information.

Christmas in Paris is a traditional Christmas bazaar hosted by Scout Troop 2 on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Calvary United Methodist Church charters it and will be held tomorrow from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. They require no fee for entry. However, donations for Toys For Tots are encouraged.

The City of Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Departments are hosting the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 18. The event will feature live reindeer, wagon rides, and choirs. Organizers expect Santa and Mrs. Clause to make a special appearance.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved