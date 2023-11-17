Paris Area Holiday Activities

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts an “Autumn Tea Party” on Saturday, November 18, at 2:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a variety of hot teas and treats while learning about the history of quilts, followed by an activity and self-guided tour. The event is $5 per person. They require registration for the event, and space is minimal. Please go to the Maxey House website or Facebook page to register and for more information.

Christmas in Paris is a traditional Christmas bazaar hosted by Scout Troop 2 on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Calvary United Methodist Church charters it and will be held tomorrow from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. They require no fee for entry. However, donations for Toys For Tots are encouraged.

The City of Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Departments are hosting the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 18. The event will feature live reindeer, wagon rides, and choirs. Organizers expect Santa and Mrs. Clause to make a special appearance.