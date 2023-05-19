Paris Area Weekend Activities

The Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club will celebrate its 50th Anniversary tomorrow at the Paris Junior College Ballroom at 10am. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, Paris Police Department Assistant Chief Randy Tuttle will be the featured speakers. The Club has served the region since 1973 in all sorts of emergency situation and works closely with law enforcement, emergency medical services, the national weather service and other state and local organizations.

First Federal Community Bank is having a shred day tomorrow at their loop location 3010 NE Loop 286. Bring your old tax returns, bank statements, medical records and other sensitive paperwork you no longer need.

Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department Hamburger/hot Dog Dinner Saturday, May 20, 2023 From 11am – 8 Pm. Pattonville VFD And Community Center FM 196 (1/4 MI. South of Hwy 271). $10.00 (Adult) $5.00 (Child 8 & under) Hamburger or 2 hotdogs, Chips, dessert and tea. 50/50 Drawing Live Music during the event.

The Paris Horse and Rodeo Club is having their Exceptional Rodeo on May 19, 2023. It is to help buy T-Shirts for the kids. We have horseback riding, face painting, hayrides, a petting zoo, and dummy roping for the kids. They also feed them hotdogs, chips, and a drink. The kids have lots of fun doing the things they get to do, and they look forward to it every year.

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a low-cost vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 20, from 10:00 until noon at the fire station. Dr. Wally Kraft and staff will administer rabies, vaccines, and worming to dogs and cats. Customers can even drive through without having to unload their pets.

The Fire Department is pleased to receive a donation for hosting the clinic but, more importantly, would like to help protect citizens by promoting rabies vaccination. For more information, call Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884.

Eighty-one Prairiland High School Beta students competed at the State Beta Convention in Grapevine, Texas, on February 3-4. They competed against students from all sizes of schools from all over Texas. The Prairiland High School Beta Club returned 33 state titles to Lamar County that weekend and qualified for three more Leadership National events in October at the Texas Beta Leadership Summit that will advance to the National Beta Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 14-20.

We need the community’s help and support by coming and enjoying a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm. Then at 5:35, the pre-show will begin, and the students will perform their state-advancing and winning Show Choir performance. They are last year’s National Show Choir Champions.

Then from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, there will be a complete adult full professional band with around 15 adult local celebrity singers from our area put on a two-hour show with some comedy acts that will knock your socks off. The lead vocalists will sing their State Champion Group Talent individual songs. All proceeds will pay for these students’ national trip to compete against the best from the United States.

