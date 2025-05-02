Paris Area Weekend Activities

Paris Regional Health, Embark Care and other health care sponsors are celebrating National Nurses Week with their 4th Annual Taco Lunch today. Place your lunch orders early by calling 877-800-2035 or emailing [email protected] to have your taco lunch delivered! Also, don’t forget to include contact info for door prizes to be given away today.

Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-Off to benefit the Slade Baker Scholarship Foundation is happening tomorrow from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at South Main Iron in Downtown Paris. The event, honoring the life of former firefighter Slade Baker, will raise proceeds for local scholarship recipients entering the fire academy, and supporting other families in need. Those attending will be able to purchase tickets to the Crawfish Courtyard allowing access to all-you-can-eat crawfish and fixin’s. Those without tickets can enjoy live music and the kids corner at no cost. There will also be a live auction.

Don’t miss opening day of the full Paris Farmers and Artisan Market tomorrow. The market will be open again from 8am till 1pm with over 35 vendors every Saturday. There is something for everyone.

The Lamar County Master Gardener is having their annual plant sale tomorrow from 8am till noon at the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market. Plants will include annuals, perennials, herbs, succulents, vegetables and more.

Kid’s Safe Saturday is tomorrow at the Love Civic Center from 9am-1pm. Bring the kids out for activities and interactions with the Paris PD, Fire and EMS, plus other local Fire Departments, police departments and lots more.

The Chicota Assembly of God is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser tomorrow from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Chocota Community Center in Arthur City. There will also be a live and silent auction. The cost is $12 for adults $8 for kids 8 and under. Plates include fried fish, hush puppies, fries, beans, coleslaw and tea.

The Pregnancy Care Center presents High Tea for a Cause Sunday May 4th at The Hidden Willow in Blossom. All proceeds will go to Haven of Hope Maternity Home.