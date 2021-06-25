Paris Area Weekend Activities

The Paris Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October from 8am til 1pm. The Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov for more information, or call 903-784-9293.

The City of Paris will be giving tours of the City Hall tomorrow to recognize this important civic building and its contribution for the past 100 years to the citizens. The tours will be guided by Finance Director Gene Anderson and will be given at 1, 2 and 3:00 pm. Those wishing to participate should gather in the City Council Chambers. Cake and a small commemorative gift will be given to those in attendance.

The 12th Annual Honey Grove Fireworks Show is tomorrow at the Honey Grove Elementary School. Bring your family picnic spread beginning at 6:30. There will be live music and vendors available. For more information visit Honey Grove Fireworks on Facebook.

Reno’s Summer Celebration & Hamburger Cook-off will be held this tomorrow from noon until dark at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6800 Pine Mill Rd. The event will feature live music, local vendors, lots of food and drink, water slides and much more. There will be professional wrestling and fireworks at dark. The Hamburger cook-off will benefit the Reno volunteer Fire Department.